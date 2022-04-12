Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $298.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.10 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

GLPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $225,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz purchased 2,500 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, with a total value of $111,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 85,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.21. 739,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 122.12%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

