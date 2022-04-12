Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). GlycoMimetics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.19). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.63). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GlycoMimetics.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GLYC stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. 233,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,726. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.82. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.83.

About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlycoMimetics (GLYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.