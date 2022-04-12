Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $484.02 Million

Brokerages expect that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) will announce $484.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Itron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $490.89 million and the lowest is $464.30 million. Itron posted sales of $519.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.74 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

ITRI stock opened at $50.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $44.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $250,737.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $86,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,033 shares of company stock worth $696,751 in the last quarter. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Itron by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after buying an additional 612,937 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Itron by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 980,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,171,000 after buying an additional 602,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,578,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Itron by 44.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $91,871,000 after purchasing an additional 374,242 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Itron by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,143,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $489,470,000 after purchasing an additional 234,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

