Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) to post sales of $511.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kennametal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $504.00 million and the highest is $517.27 million. Kennametal reported sales of $484.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kennametal will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kennametal.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 623.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,548,000 after purchasing an additional 705,078 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,671,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,462,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 745,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,507,000 after purchasing an additional 466,321 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kennametal in the 4th quarter valued at $14,544,000.

NYSE:KMT traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $26.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,088. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.98. Kennametal has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $42.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is 54.42%.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

