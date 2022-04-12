Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to Announce -$0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) will announce ($0.92) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.85) and the lowest is ($0.97). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of ($1.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($3.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.38) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lumos Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 48.4% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumos Pharma stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.23. 99 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,219. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $13.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

