Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) to Post $1.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) to report $1.32 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. TFI International reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $6.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $7.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of TFI International from C$165.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.17.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the third quarter valued at $238,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,376,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,372. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. TFI International has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $120.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.28%.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

