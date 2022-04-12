Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $1.93 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.87 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.98. UniFirst posted earnings per share of $2.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $6.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $171.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.02. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $165.52 and a 12-month high of $242.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day moving average of $194.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.73%.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 646 shares of company stock worth $123,240 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 11,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,326,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

