Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $605.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to announce sales of $605.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $609.86 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $510.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year sales of $2.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 2.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WWW shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.30.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa sold 4,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $105,431.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after buying an additional 270,183 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 61.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWW stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.25. 698,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $20.67 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

