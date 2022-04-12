Zacks: Brokerages Expect Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Azenta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.12. Azenta reported earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 84.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azenta will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Azenta.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Azenta had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $139.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Azenta’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AZTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Azenta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Azenta from $155.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Azenta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

AZTA stock opened at $80.00 on Friday. Azenta has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95 and a beta of 1.69.

Azenta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated ultra-cold storage systems and consumables, including racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils; instruments, such as labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, piercing tubes, and plates.

