Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) to announce $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $90.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BHLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.48 per share, with a total value of $79,596.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Kip bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHLB traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.76. 10,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,226. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.83%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

