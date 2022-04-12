Zacks: Brokerages Expect Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to Announce $2.70 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.70 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Caterpillar reported earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caterpillar will report full-year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.87 to $13.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $14.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.80 to $16.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Caterpillar.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $216.77. The stock had a trading volume of 119,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,292. The company has a market capitalization of $116.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $179.67 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

