Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.26 billion and the highest is $1.37 billion. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will report full year sales of $6.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.40 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Chesapeake Energy.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CHK opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $44.31 and a 52-week high of $92.90.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

