Zacks: Brokerages Expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for DexCom’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. DexCom reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DexCom.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.33.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total value of $9,875,887.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,547 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 89 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $492.49 on Friday. DexCom has a twelve month low of $318.45 and a twelve month high of $659.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.09. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 317.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.94.

DexCom shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

