Zacks: Brokerages Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.56 Million

Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) will post sales of $383.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $475.40 million and the lowest is $356.04 million. Exelixis posted sales of $270.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total value of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $103,774.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,277,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $590,029,000 after acquiring an additional 370,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exelixis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,943,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,326,000 after buying an additional 514,336 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Exelixis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,299,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,548,000 after buying an additional 692,622 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Exelixis by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,222,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,181,000 after buying an additional 2,089,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,255,000 after buying an additional 109,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

About Exelixis (Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.