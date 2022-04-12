Zacks: Brokerages Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to Announce $0.29 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. Horizon Technology Finance reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 46.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRZN. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of HRZN stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $14.21. 114,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,912. The stock has a market cap of $305.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.75. Horizon Technology Finance has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 86.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

