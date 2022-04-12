Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $410,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) will post sales of $410,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $480,000.00 and the lowest is $200,000.00. Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $470,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $1.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.80 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $2.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,436.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on INFI. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $8,550,000. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $1,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,667,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after buying an additional 684,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 3,597.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 600,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 584,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INFI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,633. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.86.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

