Zacks: Brokerages Expect Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,436.06% and a negative return on equity of 122.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFI shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. 53.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INFI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,633. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic triple negative breast cancer and urothelial cancer; and Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinity Pharmaceuticals (INFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.