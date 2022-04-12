Zacks: Brokerages Expect ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $183.55 Million

Brokerages expect that ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) will announce $183.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for ironSource’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.50 million and the lowest is $181.96 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ironSource will report full-year sales of $812.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.04 million to $830.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ironSource.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.63 million. The company’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of ironSource from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IS. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,166,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $392,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $2,540,000. Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,990,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ironSource stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.72. 65,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,131. ironSource has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.90.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

