Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to Announce $9.63 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) to report $9.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $10.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.84. Lithia Motors reported earnings per share of $5.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full year earnings of $40.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $32.45 to $45.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $39.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.17 to $47.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $11.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.99 by $1.40. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $304.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.75. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $274.03 and a 52-week high of $406.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.86%.

In other news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $283,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 15,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.42, for a total value of $4,854,313.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 417.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

