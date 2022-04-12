Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.24. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. National Vision had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. National Vision’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered National Vision from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on National Vision from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on National Vision from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

NASDAQ EYE traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.00. 39,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. National Vision has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,920,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,551 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 20.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,356,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,300,000 after acquiring an additional 743,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 119.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,632,000 after acquiring an additional 676,666 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter worth $26,008,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in shares of National Vision by 29.6% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,447,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,198,000 after acquiring an additional 330,790 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision (Get Rating)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.