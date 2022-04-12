Zacks: Brokerages Expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) will report $1.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.56 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $6.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.57 billion to $6.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $185,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63. Patterson Companies has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

About Patterson Companies (Get Rating)

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson Companies (PDCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.