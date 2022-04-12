Zacks: Brokerages Expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $839.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $839.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $837.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $841.10 million. Plexus reported sales of $880.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.74 billion to $3.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $817.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.12.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLXS traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.86. 99,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,716. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49. Plexus has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $101.17.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

