Zacks: Brokerages Expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.66 Million

Analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will announce $60.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.28 million to $65.50 million. Porch Group posted sales of $26.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $320.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.94 million to $320.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $401.50 million, with estimates ranging from $390.56 million to $412.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). Porch Group had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 40.77%.

PRCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Porch Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Porch Group from $34.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Porch Group by 13.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Porch Group by 395.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 86,654 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 186.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,739,000 after buying an additional 395,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Porch Group by 85.1% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 400,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 184,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRCH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,039,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,820. The company has a market capitalization of $582.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Porch Group has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.01.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

