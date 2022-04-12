Zacks: Brokerages Expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Will Announce Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) to announce $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Roper Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.64 and the highest is $3.76. Roper Technologies reported earnings of $3.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roper Technologies will report full-year earnings of $15.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.40 to $15.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $16.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.11 to $16.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Roper Technologies.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.56 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.2% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $480.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $417.54 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.90%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

