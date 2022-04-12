Zacks: Brokerages Expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Twilio reported earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 560%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.52.

Twilio stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.68. The stock had a trading volume of 48,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,829. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $412.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $675,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Greycroft LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 81.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.