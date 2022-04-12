Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) to Post $2.47 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the highest is $2.59. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.41 to $12.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.58 to $14.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.59 earnings per share.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.58.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $147.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $116.23 and a one year high of $165.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to buy up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,612 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,649 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

