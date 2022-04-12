Zacks: Brokerages Expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Post $7.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $7.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.89. Virtus Investment Partners reported earnings of $6.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners will report full year earnings of $34.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.52 to $34.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $35.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $33.74 to $37.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Virtus Investment Partners.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $393.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, with a total value of $100,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,885 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $20,103,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,966 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $198.89 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $197.31 and a 1-year high of $338.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

