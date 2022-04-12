Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will announce $395.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $354.30 million to $496.00 million. Whiting Petroleum posted sales of $307.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

WLL traded up $2.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,065. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.89. Whiting Petroleum has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,000.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

