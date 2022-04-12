Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to Strong Sell

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Aramark in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.85. 1,502,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,648,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.70.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 579,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,595,000 after purchasing an additional 149,027 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,570,000. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aramark by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,361 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

