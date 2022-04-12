Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to Sell

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

DEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Shares of DEA stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $20.45. 500,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,576. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43 and a beta of 0.47. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,464 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

