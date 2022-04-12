Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) to Hold

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bioscience, Inc. is a fully integrated life science company that manufactures, markets and distributes a broad range of innovative diagnostic test kits, purified reagents and biopharmaceutical enabling technologies that help deliver answers. Its products provide accuracy, simplicity and speed for the early diagnosis and treatment of common medical conditions, such as C. difficile, H. pylori, foodborne diseases and respiratory infections. In addition, the company develops and manufactures a variety of biological and non-biological materials used in proficiency testing programs. Meridian diagnostic products are used outside of the human body and require little or no special equipment. Meridian Bioscience designs their products to enhance the well-being of the patient-while reducing the total outcome costs of healthcare. Meridian has strong market positions in the areas of gastrointestinal infections, serology, parasitology and fungal disease diagnosis. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on VIVO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.62. 3,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,547. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.34.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.75 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew S. Kitzmiller bought 4,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.87 per share, for a total transaction of $100,176.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meridian Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

