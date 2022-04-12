Zacks Investment Research Lowers Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Hold

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACLS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.94. The company had a trading volume of 19,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,636. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $205.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total transaction of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,636 shares of company stock worth $1,799,316 over the last ninety days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 115,899 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $637,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

