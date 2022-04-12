Zacks Investment Research Lowers Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) to Hold

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.78% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Columbia Sportswear have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company is benefitting from its robust direct-to-consumer (DTC) business, which along with a full-price selling landscape boosted fourth-quarter 2021 results. During the quarter, both top and the bottom lines grew year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The solid performance reflects the strength of the company’s brands. However, the company has been seeing high SG&A costs and elevated ocean freight costs for a while now. The year-over-year rise in SG&A expenses can be attributed to costs for supporting business growth, which include increased global retail, incentive compensation, demand creation and personnel costs. Management expects the gross margin to contract about 160 basis points and reach nearly 50% in 2022.”

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

COLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. CL King upgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen increased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.57.

COLM traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.80. 5,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,198. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $83.61 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLM. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,104,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $302,541,000 after buying an additional 104,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $133,975,000 after purchasing an additional 366,034 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,362,159 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,550,000 after purchasing an additional 29,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Sportswear (COLM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.