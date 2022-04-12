Zacks Investment Research Lowers EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENLC. Raymond James lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised EnLink Midstream from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.56 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $4.15 and a 12 month high of $10.28.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Analysts predict that EnLink Midstream will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337,105 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,488 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,025,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 366.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 872,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EnLink Midstream (ENLC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.