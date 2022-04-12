Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) to Hold

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of HI stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.31. 239,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,612. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.93. Hillenbrand has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Hillenbrand by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

