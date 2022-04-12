Zacks Investment Research Lowers Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) to Sell

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.43.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The business’s revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIPR. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.