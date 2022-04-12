Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) to Sell

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “
SNDL opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $936.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 5.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.49.
Sundial Growers Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.
