Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) to Sell

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sundial Growers Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical company. It produces and grows cannabis strains. Sundial Growers Inc. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

SNDL opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.44 and a quick ratio of 12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $936.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 5.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61. Sundial Growers has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $1.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Sundial Growers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sundial Growers by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Sundial Growers by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 24,720 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Sundial Growers in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sundial Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Inc engages in production and marketing of cannabis products for the adult-use market in Canada. It produces and distributes inhalable products, such as flower, pre-rolls, and vapes. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

