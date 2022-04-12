Zacks Investment Research Lowers WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "WalkMe Ltd. is a provider of digital adoption solutions. WalkMe Ltd. is based in SAN FRANCISCO."

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their target price on WalkMe from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of WKME stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. WalkMe has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.89.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,414,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,046,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,955,000. North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,303,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 4th quarter valued at $4,430,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

