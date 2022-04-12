Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $23.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Blend Labs from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Blend Labs from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.64.

Shares of BLND opened at $4.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54. Blend Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $80.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.25 million. Blend Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,884 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $34,917.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 8,051 shares of company stock valued at $67,629 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner IX Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $108,767,000. Lightspeed Ultimate General Partner Select III Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $16,599,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 474,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 164,258 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $491,000. 54.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It serves banks, credit unions, fintechs, and non-bank mortgage lenders.

