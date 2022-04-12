Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) to “Buy”

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of NYSE:CCJ traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. 8,376,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,367,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Cameco has a twelve month low of $15.34 and a twelve month high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCJ. FMR LLC raised its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cameco by 16.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cameco by 46.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cameco by 9.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

