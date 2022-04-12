Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) to “Hold”

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coterra Energy Inc. is a premier, diversified energy company. Coterra Energy Inc., formerly known as Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, is based in HOUSTON, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTRA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.09.

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,413,354. Coterra Energy has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.78.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.19). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,792. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $261,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,464,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

