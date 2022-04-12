Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) to Hold

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “DataTec Limited provides ICT solutions and services. The company’s operating division consists of Technology Distribution, Integration and Managed Services and Consulting and Research. DataTec Limited is based in Sandown, South Africa. “
OTCMKTS:DTTLY remained flat at $$4.00 on Monday. Datatec has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.00.
Datatec Limited provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate, Management Consulting and Financial Services. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security and network infrastructure solutions, unified communications products, data center solutions, and channel services.
