Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Cut to $74.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.71.

ZNTL opened at $31.22 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 17,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $855,537.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total value of $93,928.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 168,307 shares of company stock valued at $8,607,201 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,978,000 after purchasing an additional 87,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

