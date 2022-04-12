Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ZBH. Loop Capital lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.15 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.04.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $126.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.40 and its 200 day moving average is $129.31.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 57.5% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 23,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $33,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 120.0% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 63,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 60.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

