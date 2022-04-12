Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $703.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) to report sales of $703.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $692.00 million to $713.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted sales of $722.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.06.

Shares of ZION traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.23. The company had a trading volume of 939,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,891. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $75.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

