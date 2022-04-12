Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P) Insider Buys A$29,999.60 in Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P – Get Rating) insider Diane Smith-Gander purchased 20,270 shares of ZIP stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.48 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of A$29,999.60 ($22,221.93).
Diane Smith-Gander also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Diane Smith-Gander acquired 18,126 shares of ZIP stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.68 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of A$30,361.05 ($22,489.67).
The company has a quick ratio of 23.50, a current ratio of 23.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.87.
Zip Co Limited provides point-of-sale credit and digital payment services to consumers and merchants in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand, and South Africa. The company operates through ZIP AU, Zip Global, and Spotcap segments. It offers integrated retail finance solutions to merchants in the retail, education, health, and travel industries through online and in store.
Read More
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
- 3 Bank Stocks That Are Ready to Handle Whatever the Fed Throws at Them
- Tilray Stock Has Better Days Ahead
- Headwinds Mount For Carmax, Don’t Count On Higher Share Prices
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ZIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.