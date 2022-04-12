Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Zosano Pharma stock opened at $0.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46. Zosano Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.19.

Zosano Pharma ( NASDAQ:ZSAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Zosano Pharma had a negative net margin of 3,812.10% and a negative return on equity of 80.12%. Research analysts expect that Zosano Pharma will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZSAN. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Zosano Pharma by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

