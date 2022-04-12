Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of ZVO opened at $0.67 on Monday. Zovio has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98.
About Zovio (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zovio (ZVO)
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- 3 Tech Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
- Schnitzer Steel Stock Has Value Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.