$0.06 EPS Expected for Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.02). Lincoln Educational Services reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

LINC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,944 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LINC opened at $6.48 on Friday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $8.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $177.87 million, a PE ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

