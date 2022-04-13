$0.06 EPS Expected for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Manitowoc.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $497.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.79.

Shares of NYSE:MTW traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $13.33. 13,818 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,888. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.06 million, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,799,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 583,619 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,884,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 458,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,357,000 after acquiring an additional 249,102 shares during the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,018,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 156,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manitowoc by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 904,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,806,000 after acquiring an additional 117,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

